James Holzhauer’s Loss Had The Highest Overnight Rating Of His ‘Jeopardy!’ Run

06.04.19 1 hour ago

YouTube

Jeopardy! finally has a new champion. After 32 consecutive wins and more than more than $2.4 million in winnings, James Holzhauer finally met his demise on Monday night. The new champion is Emma Boettcher, who took down Holzhauer with a single-day total of $46,801. It was a shocking result … well, unless you were one of the people who knew it was coming.

Thanks to footage getting leaked, some funky air times in a handful of markets, and the Twitter account of Darren Rovell, Holzhauer’s loss was common knowledge for hours before the episode aired nationwide. It took away from the surprise, but as it turns out, it did not lead to people avoiding the show. In fact, for all we know, it might have helped.

Michael Mulvihill of Fox Sports tweeted that Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! had an overnight rating of 10.1, which made it the most-watched episode of Holzhauer’s run on the show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeopardy!
TAGSJames Holzhauerjeopardy
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP