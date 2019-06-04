YouTube

Jeopardy! finally has a new champion. After 32 consecutive wins and more than more than $2.4 million in winnings, James Holzhauer finally met his demise on Monday night. The new champion is Emma Boettcher, who took down Holzhauer with a single-day total of $46,801. It was a shocking result … well, unless you were one of the people who knew it was coming.

Thanks to footage getting leaked, some funky air times in a handful of markets, and the Twitter account of Darren Rovell, Holzhauer’s loss was common knowledge for hours before the episode aired nationwide. It took away from the surprise, but as it turns out, it did not lead to people avoiding the show. In fact, for all we know, it might have helped.

Michael Mulvihill of Fox Sports tweeted that Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! had an overnight rating of 10.1, which made it the most-watched episode of Holzhauer’s run on the show.