JAPAN HAS GREAT OBSTACLE COURSES

American game shows blow. Too much standing around, trying to figure out whether they should walk away with the money they have or take a chance to get more money ("Uh… Uh… I'm gonna go for MORE MONEY!"). That's why there are so many fatasses in my way all the time.

Not Japan, though. Not only is it the home of my beloved hentai porn, but it's also responsible for the Sasuke, the most ridiculous obstacle course ever created. This is one competitor completing the second stage:

Nobody was able to complete the third stage, which basically required competitors to be one of the greatest rock climbers in the world. You can watch several more clips here at Japan Probe. Although I have to admit, I was both surprised and disappointed that people fell into water and not vats of sulfuric acid. I really expect more out of the Japanese.