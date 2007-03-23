JAPAN HAS GREAT OBSTACLE COURSES

03.23.07 11 years ago 8 Comments

American game shows blow. Too much standing around, trying to figure out whether they should walk away with the money they have or take a chance to get more money ("Uh… Uh… I'm gonna go for MORE MONEY!"). That's why there are so many fatasses in my way all the time.

Not Japan, though. Not only is it the home of my beloved hentai porn, but it's also responsible for the Sasuke, the most ridiculous obstacle course ever created. This is one competitor completing the second stage:

Nobody was able to complete the third stage, which basically required competitors to be one of the greatest rock climbers in the world. You can watch several more clips here at Japan Probe. Although I have to admit, I was both surprised and disappointed that people fell into water and not vats of sulfuric acid. I really expect more out of the Japanese.

Around The Web

TAGSJAPANMISCELLANY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP