Jared Goff Says What You’re Thinking During A Game With ‘Sh*t’ Football Fans Say’

01.31.19 2 hours ago

YouTube

If you’re looking for a reason the Los Angeles Rams are in the Super Bowl on Sunday, take it from Jared Goff: the National Football League is “rigged.”

Well, no, that’s not exactly what he was doing when he said “this game is rigged.” Despite the fact that at least a few NFL players think there’s a Los Angeles bias in the league, Goff wasn’t feeding into any conspiracy theories.

In fact, he was saying “sh*t football fans say” in a video by the same name. The Rams star took part in a well-honed tradition of athletes poking fun at their fans in a Red Bull video that, much like Blake Griffin’s loving takedown of Los Angeles from back when he was a Clipper, is actually pretty funny.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Football#NFL
TAGSFootballjared goffNFLSUPER BOWL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP