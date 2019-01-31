YouTube

If you’re looking for a reason the Los Angeles Rams are in the Super Bowl on Sunday, take it from Jared Goff: the National Football League is “rigged.”

Well, no, that’s not exactly what he was doing when he said “this game is rigged.” Despite the fact that at least a few NFL players think there’s a Los Angeles bias in the league, Goff wasn’t feeding into any conspiracy theories.

In fact, he was saying “sh*t football fans say” in a video by the same name. The Rams star took part in a well-honed tradition of athletes poking fun at their fans in a Red Bull video that, much like Blake Griffin’s loving takedown of Los Angeles from back when he was a Clipper, is actually pretty funny.