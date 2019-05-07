Getty Image

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul was involved in a car accident in South Florida last week where he reportedly suffered a fractured neck that could cause him to miss the 2019 NFL season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The single-car accident happened in Broward County on Thursday morning. Pierre-Paul will “likely need surgery” and “will be visiting with neck specialists” this week to attempt and save some of his 2019 season, per Schefter.

“We have been informed that Jason was involved in a one-car accident early this morning in South Florida in which he was not cited,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement that the team released last week. “We know that he was evaluated at a local hospital and has since been released. Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger. We have been in contact with Jason and will be getting him further evaluated by our medical staff in the near future.”

Pierre-Paul, who had 12.5 sacks for the Bucs last season, was infamously involved in another major accident when he lost multiple fingers on his right hand after an incident involving fireworks when he was a member of the New York Giants. He had not yet attended any of the voluntary workouts that new head coach Bruce Arians has hosted this offseason, but was expected to be a key part of Tampa Bay’s defense.