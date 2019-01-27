ESPN

The Pro Bowl is the worst of the All-Star games in the four major sports. All of them have issues because, in general, exhibition games aren’t going to bring the intensity and excitement of something being played with real stakes.

Football, more than any sport, suffers more from that lack of intensity because, well, the thing that makes football exciting is the physicality and speed at which players play and hit each other and in the Pro Bowl everyone’s moving at like half speed and are, understandably, just trying to not get hurt. Still, there are some entertaining moments in the Pro Bowl, like defensive players getting to play offense and vice versa.

However, on Sunday the best part of the Pro Bowl came in the trophy presentation when poor Jason Witten, ESPN’s Monday Night Football analyst that has had a rough first year on the job, broke the dang trophy while trying to give it to Jamal Adams and Patrick Mahomes.