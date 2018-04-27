Getty Image

Jason Witten‘s NFL career appears to be over, but he’s certainly planning to stay in the public eye.

Witten will reportedly retire after 15 seasons as tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. Witten is an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and played his entire career in Dallas, starting with the team in 2003. He will finish his career with more than 12,000 yards receiving and 68 career touchdowns and go down as one of the most reliable targets of an era where the tight tight end position was radically transformed by players like himself, Antonio Gates, Rob Gronkowski and Tony Gonzalez.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday that Witten would hang them up and join ESPN as a broadcaster, essentially replacing Jon Gruden on ‘Monday Night Football.’