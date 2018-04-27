Jason Witten Apparently Shocked The Cowboys By Retiring To Join ‘Monday Night Football’

#Dallas Cowboys
04.27.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Jason Witten‘s NFL career appears to be over, but he’s certainly planning to stay in the public eye.

Witten will reportedly retire after 15 seasons as tight end for the Dallas Cowboys. Witten is an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and played his entire career in Dallas, starting with the team in 2003. He will finish his career with more than 12,000 yards receiving and 68 career touchdowns and go down as one of the most reliable targets of an era where the tight tight end position was radically transformed by players like himself, Antonio Gates, Rob Gronkowski and Tony Gonzalez.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday that Witten would hang them up and join ESPN as a broadcaster, essentially replacing Jon Gruden on ‘Monday Night Football.’

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dallas Cowboys
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSJASON WITTENMONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 3 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 4 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP