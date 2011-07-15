Jay Cutler, Chad Ochocinco And The Models Of The Diesel Swimsuit Show

The good news is that it appears that the NFL Lockout could end very soon. Not soon like today, but probably sometime next week. Regardless, the NFLPA* and the owners are ironing out the final details of rookie wages, which were a big obstacle, and the players could file to lift the lockout as early as Monday. The better news is that Jay Cutler’s doing fine. How fine? He was partying last night at the Diesel fashion show at the Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida as part of the Merecedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2012 events this weekend.

J-Cutty took his sore knee to Miami to support his main babe, Kristin Cavallari, as she walked the runway for Diesel’s new swimsuit line. Joined by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, Cutler chilled and mingled with the peeps, probably downed a few brews. Nothing special, brah. Check it out for yourself after the jump, but don’t stare at J-Cutty’s babe, OK? He’s not down with that.

And yes, this was a very obvious and unapologetic way of posting photos of hot models. Happy Friday!



(Images via Daylife.)