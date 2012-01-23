Jay Cutler Has Completed The Most Important Pass Of Them All

#Football #NFL
01.23.12 7 years ago 7 Comments

Great news, bros and babes, our favorite NFL quarterback and dude’s dude, Jay Cutler, is going to be a bro dad. In an exclusive story – that I’m a little offended wasn’t given to me, B-T-Dubs, Jay – Cutler and his fiancée, Kristin Cavallari, told People Magazine that the reality starlet has a bun in the oven.

You know how that happened? Sex.

“We are thrilled to announce we are expecting our first child together,” they tell PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s an amazing time in our life and we can’t wait to meet the new addition to our growing family.”

Cutler and Cavallari were of course previously engaged before they split up and then became engaged again. And while I wish them nothing but happiness, I’d gladly settle for a marriage longer than 72 days.

I did, however, reach out to my boy J-Cutty for an additional inside scoop, because there was no way I was going to let this opportunity slip past my diaphragm. After the jump, I have the official first sonogram of Cutler’s and Cavallari’s baby…

TOPICS#Football#NFL
TAGSBABIESCHICAGO BEARSCHICKS WHO MARRY ATHLETESFootballjay cutlerKRISTIN CAVALLARINFLPREGNANT CHICKS

