Jemele Hill’s New Gig Is As A ‘Roman Candle’ Writer For The Atlantic

Jemele Hill announced she would leave ESPN after a tumultuous final 18 months with the company where she grew from writer to host of her own SportsCenter show. It was assumed Hill would find work quickly given her talent and willingness to oppose certain powerful men who have used their public office to see her fired.

That never happened, though, and now that she’s out of ESPN her next gig will be as a writer for The Atlantic. The publication’s editor-in-chief announced the move on Monday, which Hill retweeted to confirm the move.

Her next move, unfortunately, had to be correcting someone who mistakenly thought Hill had joined the many journalists joining The Athletic, a subscription sportswriting site. She will instead cover the intersection of sports and politics for the monthly magazine.