‘Jeopardy!’ Is Letting Fans Vote On The Fate Of Alex Trebek’s Beard

Fans are running out of time to see Alex Trebek on Jeopardy! but they also might be running out of time to see a new addition for season 35 of the game show.

Jeopardy‘s new season started up on Monday after a summer break, and Trebek came back to give answers to yet unasked questions with some new facial hair. Perhaps predictably, a loyal fanbase had a lot of thoughts about the new look.

Alex Trebek looks like he's going to defect with the Red October — Jameson (@the_Jameson) September 10, 2018

On Monday, Jeopardy! posted on its official Instagram account that fans can vote whether Trebek keeps the beard or not.