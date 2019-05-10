YouTube

James Holzhauer still won’t be on Jeopardy! airwaves for another week, but that doesn’t make his time on the game show any less fascinating. The pro sports bettor has won 22 episodes to the tune of nearly $1.7 million, and he’s changed the way people think about the trivia show, maybe forever.

The way Holzhauer plays the game has been the topic of much debate, as his impressive totals and utter domination has grown over the last few weeks, and how he approaches the game has been fascinating to learn about. He’s spoken to the media a number of times since he made his Jeopardy! debut, but his latest interview is perhaps his most illuminating.

Holzhauer was interviewed on MLB Network earlier in the week, which was a fitting place to learn just how much baseball shaped his career and, as of late, his time on Jeopardy! He grew up a Cubs fan watching afternoon games and watching Jeopardy! around the same time, something he says is fitting for how his life has been shaped.