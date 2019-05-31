Twitter

James Holzhauer, he of the extremely wide breadth of knowledge, quick buzzer skills and awkward smile, is quickly running up on yet another Jeopardy! record. The owner of the best single-game episode (a few times over) and the quickest to $2 million earned in regular episodes of Jeopardy! cruised to his 31st straight win on Thursday night.

But what was what’s become an ordinary day for Holzhauer — a cool $58,612 in approximately 22 minutes of work — brought him on the doorstep of one of the show’s longstanding records. Through 31 episodes, Holzhauer has won $2,382,583. That puts him in striking distance to the first of Ken Jennings legendary records on the show.

Through 74 wins, Jennings won $2,520,700. Nice, round numbers from a practical bettor. But Holzhauer is a gambling man, and in less than half the episodes he’s amassed a total that means one big day of work on the show could all but clinch the all-time money amount on the show.

To celebrate, please enjoy this hilarious video of Holzhauer crossing the $2 million mark with firework effects added in by the official Jeopardy! YouTube page.