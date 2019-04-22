‘Jeopardy!’ Champion James Holzhauer Loves The Vegas Golden Knights

James Holzhauer is many things. A professional sports bettor, for starters. A father. And a bit of a softy for symbolism. Oh, he’s also the most dominant Jeopardy! player in the 35-year history of the show.

That last one is definitely the most noteworthy, but as the winner of a dozen games and more than $800,000 in American currency continues to gain attention for his domination of the Jeopardy! boards, we’re starting to learn more and more about him.

The latest tidbit is that he’s actually a huge Las Vegas Golden Knights fan. Holzhauer was on hand Sunday as the Knights tried to take down the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ first round. Vegas, a second-year franchise that made an improbable run to the Cup Finals last year, has an even stronger squad this year and is looking for a similar run. Up 3-2 in the series, they pulled out all the stops for what will be their final home game of the series: they brought out Holzhauer.

TOPICS#Jeopardy!
TAGSJames Holzhauerjeopardylas vegas golden knights
