Jeopardy! Finally Weighs In On The Badness Of The Houston Astros

It’s no secret that the questions on ‘Jeopardy!’ are purposeful statements on our culture, whether they’re meant to teach children about the hardships of life, sell products nobody wants or further Joni Mitchell-shame Taylor Swift. Monday night’s episode featured an answer featuring one of their bravest topics yet: the horribleness of the Houston Astros.
The ‘Stros finished 51-111 this season. A wardrobe change didn’t help them, sending Junction Jack to live on a nice farm somewhere far away didn’t help them, and a move to the American League mostly served to punctuate the statement that they are not the Texas Rangers. They lost 15-straight games to end the season.
Now, in the offseason, Alex Trebek is gonna kick them while they’re down. Here was the Astros-themed answer from Monday, courtesy of @Cody_Love. I’ll give you a minute to try to guess it.
Give up?
“What is a ‘blowout preventer?'”
Pretty cold, Alex.
My thoughts about the Astros still being ridiculed.
I cried at this…………….H-town for life! *sobs*
But up from the ashes, a phoenix will rise….
Thanks. I wanted to be sad today that my team SUCKS.
I don’t believe Alex writes the comments. If he did, he’d be mocking the Saskatchewan Syrup Kings of the Thicke Division.
To be fair, the Syrup King’s season was sabotaged due to a bad call made by the tertiary line judgeree in the third quadmester of their game against the Halifax Salty Jacks.
It was all downhill from there.
The soccer team is the only team in Houston that has a championship in almost 20 years.
Though to be fair, the Dynamo are remarkably good.
Also, the Cougars won a CUSA Championship. That counts, right? RIGHT?
COMETS BITCH!
I was watching this last night and this question really threw me. Incredibly awkward.
Does it really count if the team is intentionally bad?