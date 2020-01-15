The biggest event in Jeopardy! history came to its conclusion on Tuesday night. In what might have been the most exciting evening of the Greatest of All-Time Tournament, Ken Jennings was able to edge out James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter en route to winning his third game and the title of the best to ever stand behind a podium.

Beyond the excitement that the show generated on its four-night run — and there truly was a whole lot of that if the ratings are any indication — all three competitors are great at using Twitter to keep the fun rolling along before, during, and after the various episodes. That continued at the conclusion of the show, as all three dudes got extremely online and kept up the banter.

Rutter, who struggled to get off the ground for large portions of the tournament, kept things pretty mellow. He congratulated his old pal, Jennings, for taking him down, then decided to lean into his status as a well-documented Philadelphia Eagles fan to make an NFL-themed joke at Holzhauer’s expense.

Huge congrats to my old frenemy @KenJennings on his most impressive #JeopardyGOAT victory. That was the best playing I’ve ever seen and I’ve been watching @Jeopardy for 35 years. Pictured: me trying to absorb some buzzer mojo in case there’s a next time pic.twitter.com/B5bB7AnwCv — Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) January 15, 2020

Congrats to @James_Holzhauer as well. Have the New Orleans Saints been in touch about a job? Because with their tendency to talk a bunch of trash after losing in the playoffs, you’ll fit right in. — Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) January 15, 2020

That last thing is a good burn from Rutter, although it’s hard to top Holzhauer getting one over on him during the final night of the tourney.

Holzhauer, who has been a very powerful poster ever since he first rose to fame on the show, started things off with a few pretty mild jokes.

If you ain’t first, you’re last pic.twitter.com/ZSbdV8OfOs — GOAT Fodder (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2020

And I would have GOAT away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling Kens pic.twitter.com/dtYhNEOQ3Q — GOAT Fodder (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2020

He then decided to lean in, changing his name to GOAT Fodder and making his Twitter picture that of Iago from Aladdin — the show came down to knowing which Shakespeare character had the most monologues despite not being the titular character of one of his works. Jennings guessed Iago from “Othello” correctly, while Holzhauer did not get it right, handing the tournament to his rival.

From there, Holzhauer decided to thread out his thoughts on the show, praising Jennings for his performance.

I’m sure we all wished it could have gone seven nights, but we got the next best thing: a dominant performance with a clear winner to settle the GOAT debate. — GOAT Fodder (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2020

Ken has graciously said he “had to play like James to beat James,” but the entire basis of my strategy was “let’s pretend I’m playing against a @KenJennings every game, just in case I actually am.” (In my 33rd game, #JeopardyEmma was equal to Ken on his best day.) — GOAT Fodder (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2020

Thanks to @KenJennings and @bradrutter for a hell of a match. Ken and Brad are great @Jeopardy players but even better people, and have been incredibly good sports about my kayfabe feuding and trash talk. — GOAT Fodder (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2020

Thanks to @ABCNetwork for taking a chance on us, to everyone on the @Jeopardy team for everything they do, and especially to Alex Trebek for gutting through the fight of his life to deliver an absolute A+ performance in prime time. — GOAT Fodder (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2020