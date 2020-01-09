Night Two Of The ‘Jeopardy!’ GOAT Tournament Was A Dominant Win For One Contestant

Night one of the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Tournament came down to a mere 200 points, with Ken Jennings claiming the first victory of the first-to-three tournament over James Holzhauer. But night two was a return to form for Holzhauer, who was shut out of all six Daily Doubles in the first night’s two games.

Here’s a quick interview following the first game, just so you know how they’re feeling after the first one before we get into what happened on Wednesday night.

Night two was a light affair between the three powerhouses, though Brad Rutter again struggled to find footing against both Jennings and Holzhauer. The resulting game also brought back much of what we’ve grown to expect from James Holzhauer, who was aggressive and dominant at times during night two of the tournament. His win over Ken Jennings came thanks to being the only player to get Final Jeopardy right in the second game, but it was clearly Jeopardy James’ game to lose on Wednesday as he looked like his old self against two of the greatest trivia players in game show history.

Holzhauer finally caught a Daily Double early in the 800 point slot of Short Story Syllabus, wagering the maximum 1,000 and getting ‘monkey’s paw’ correct. James predictably did well in a college football category, but also got the majority of answers in the Charities and Literally Stupid Answers category. If you watched Holzhauer’s run during his regular Jeopardy! wins, it looked a lot like that. He finished with 9,600 after the first Jeopardy round, with Ken at 3,200 and Brad with a respectable 1,200.

Holzhauer got an art question wrong to start Double Jeopardy, with Jennings attempting to retake the lead on a series of responses as the three searched the bottom of the board for Daily Doubles. Holzhauer found one in the 2,000 slot of Around the World, wagering 13,600 on a question about the second longest port of France. He guessed “La Havre” which was correct, doubling to 27,000 and a commanding lead in the match. Jennings, however, got the next question right and immediately found the second Daily Double, wagering his entire 8,400 on a question Greatest of All Minds. He was right, rising to 16,800.

With half the board still there and no Daily Doubles, Brad tried to get back in the game, but it was mostly James who added to his lead and Jennings trying to keep contact. Holzhauer headed into Final Jeopardy with the lead at 32,400 and Ken at 22,000. Rutter had a distant 7,200 as he continued to struggle with the two Jeopardy juggernauts, but the wagering for the Influential Writing category was interesting.

#TeamKenJennings #JeopardyGOAT I'm not sure I can watch regular Jeopardy after this tournament. It's been amazing! pic.twitter.com/xHHd7vw8Hd — ⭐️Debbie Burroughs (@deb922) January 9, 2020

The answer was The Communist Manifesto, with Brad doubling to 14,400. Jennings had enough time to draw a Soviet hammer and sickle with his correct response, wagering 18,000 and going to 40,000. But Holzhauer also was right, wagering more than 11,000 to put him at a slight lead for the match at 44,314.