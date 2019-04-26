James Holzhauer’s Latest ‘Jeopardy!’ Win Shows How Dominant He Is

Jeopardy!

One aspect of James Holzhauer’s run towards Jeopardy! immortality has been his understanding of the value of Daily Doubles. While his mastery of the normal questions on the board has given him a ton of cushion and made his ability to bet more possible, he’s made his money on Daily Doubles by making gigantic wagers that pay off and let him run up the score. Holzhauer has credited his history as a professional sports bettor as a major reason why he’s attacked the board this way.

Friday’s episode of Jeopardy! was, however, a little different. Not in terms of the outcome — Holzhauer won running away — but in how the game was played. That’s because his score headed into Final Jeopardy was 100 percent dependent on how he answered the non-Daily Doubles. His two competitors, named Robin and Tyler, found all three of them.

Still, this did not matter. Tyler got the only one in the first round wrong on a true Daily Double. He then got the first one in the second round right, but could only wager $2,000. Robin, receiving the final Daily Double, wagered $1,000 on the final Daily Double, which she got wrong.

Amid all of this, Holzhauer still ran up the score, entering Final Jeopardy with $29,600. His two competitors did not fare as well — Robin had $4,600, while Tyler had $1,600. This episode highlighted a trio of things: 1. How to risky using Daily Doubles can be, 2. How unique Holzhauer’s approach to them is, and most importantly, 3. Even without them, he’s still awfully good at Jeopardy!.

It didn’t matter heading into Final Jeopardy, because he mathematically won, but Holzhauer still made a gigantic bet, wagering $20,000. He got it right, walked out with a hair under $50,000, and now has a total of $1,275,587 in winnings on the show. Even if he doesn’t get Daily Doubles, he’s still very good.