‘Jeopardy!’ Has An Official Breakdown Of How James Holzhauer Matches Up With Ken Jennings

05.27.19 1 hour ago

Since James Holzhauer’s initial ascendence to the Jeopardy! throne, fans have charted how he stacks up to Ken Jennings. The current Jeopardy! champion cracked $2 million in earnings on Friday, winning his 27th straight episode in runaway fashion. That puts him in elite company: just Brad Rutter and Jennings have ever made more than $2 million on the show, and in Rutter’s case he accumulated that over the course of various tournaments and other appearances.

There’s a reason Jennings and Holzhauer are constantly compared: they have similar Coryat scores — which is a number that measures how much money a contestant wins on the show minus wagering. A high Coryat score indicates dominance on the show, and through much of the early games, Jennings and Holzhauer were nearly identical. Holzhauer’s $30,556 to Jennings’ $27,104 is starting to give the current champ a bit of an edge.

But there are a lot of numbers to parse with Jeopardy!, and the show released a video over the weekend that broke down just how Holzhauer and Jennings stack up.

