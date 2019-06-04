Twitter

James Holzhauer’s run on Jeopardy! came to an end on Monday, when Emma Boettcher, a librarian at the University of Chicago, toppled the game show king in a spectacular performance.

Monday’s episode was highly anticipated because Holzhauer appeared set to break Ken Jennings’ cash winnings record in his 33rd game, but found himself falling $56,000 shy thanks to Boettcher. There were rumblings early in the day, fueled by Holzhauer tweets, that something big was going to happen, as he even mentioned the Drake Curse, but he kept it tongue-in-cheek as not to totally spoil things.

That wasn’t the case for others, as footage of the episode leaked early on YouTube, and Darren Rovell outright tweeted about it after it first aired in a few small markets in the morning. The spoilers of the show caused some outrage, as fans wanted to be surprised by the end of Holzhauer’s run — understandable given how it seemed almost impossible that he’d lose.