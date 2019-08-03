YouTube

There are some pretty easy ways to get Jeopardy! merchandise if you poke around the Internet, but getting merchandise commemorating the run of champion James Holzhauer is a bit harder to come by. It’s not like the game show makes championship rings or belts, and in most cases shirts with your favorite Jeopardy! champion on them would be a bit weird.

Holzhauer, however, seems like a special case. The winner of more than $2.4 million over 32 episodes became an internet and media darling during his run, winning over legions of fans and turning nightly airings of the game show into must-see television. It’s no surprise, then, that other people took notice of Holzhauer and have commemorated his run.

One of those is Topps, the trading card company that’s made most of its scratch on baseball cards. Holzhauer, a known Cubs fan and now-former Jeopardy! contestant very interested in a job in the sport, was recently honored by getting his image on a trading card. And this isn’t a one-off made specially for Holzhauer’s collection or anything; the card is part of the company’s 2019 edition of its Allen and Ginter series.