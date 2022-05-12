Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested For Second Degree Criminal Tampering

The Denver Broncos entered the AFC West arms race this offseason by making a massive trade prior to the Draft that brought Russell Wilson from Seattle to Mile High, giving them a star quarterback for the first time since Peyton Manning retired.

The hope in Denver is that Wilson will bring them both offensive consistency and explosiveness in the passing game that they’ve lacked for years, and that he can bring out the best in former first round pick Jerry Jeudy. To build the requisite chemistry, they’ll need all the reps they can get on the field this offseason and in camp, and Jeudy’s availability is now in question after he was arrested on Thursday in Arapahoe County, Colorado.

Per the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office, Jeudy was booked on second degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer, which is a misdemeanor crime, and he is on a no bond hold.

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022

There are no further details on the specifics surrounding Jeudy’s arrest, but in Colorado second degree criminal tampering is defined as “tampering with property of another with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance to that person or to another or if he knowingly makes an unauthorized connection with property of a utility.”