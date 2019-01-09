Jerry Jones Spent $250 Million On A Yacht Bigger Than A Football Field

01.09.19

Last March, a report came out that revealed nearly 20 percent of Americans either “can’t afford or access needed health care,” a startling reminder that in our capitalistic nightmare of a nation where falling behind is far easier than getting ahead, people oftentimes have to choose between going broke or getting the life-saving health care that they need.

In scores of other games, Jerry Jones has a new yacht!

According to a report by the local CBS affiliate in Dallas, Jones, whose net worth is estimated to be around $6.8 billion, dropped a quarter of a billion dollars on a new yacht that measures a startling 109 meters. For those of us not on the metric system, that means his yacht is nearly 120 yards long, making it bigger than a football field.

