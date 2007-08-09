JESUS, GIVE BIRTH ALREADY

Sweet mother of mercy! Bridget Moynihan is STILL pregnant? I thought she gave birth like two years ago.
My mind is still reeling from the notion that her uterus hasn't split yet, so I'm just gonna go with what I wrote back in April:
This baby is gonna be a fucking giant. It's gonna come out in a suit of armor or something. She better pray for a C-section or she's just going to split in two during delivery. "Congratulations, ma'am, your baby is three-foot-six and weighs 65 pounds." And the kid'll be like, "Hey, ma, got a smoke?"
I understand Tom Brady is a big dude, but there's no way that's his baby. The father has gotta be Galactus, eater of worlds — which suddenly gives the Brady-Galactus "Who's Now?" battle so much more meaning.
Seriously, though: Bridget Moynihan is gonna get eaten alive by whatever that is inside her. It's too late for her, save yourselves!
[Thanks to reader Jeff; also, TMZ has the bigger, undoctored picture. Treat it like the sun: don't look directly at it.]
Jesus…is she giving birth to John Hannah? She's huge.
Looks like she'll give birth to a whole Brady Bunch!
(/hangs head in shame)
when was she due ? Damn, banging her would be like fucking beachball at this stage in the pregnancy.
I hope that belly is throwing off my perspective, because if it isn't, then that kid is gonna starve.
Are you sure it's not just water retention? Maybe she did a Seth Brundle and didn't notice the camel get in the matter transporter with her.
Did a GIS on water retention and this was link 1:
[www.dribbleglass.com]
That's big X 2
You don't see that kind of unnatural growth outside of the Giants outfield.
From someone who's been where she is*, I can tell you she only looks that hugemongous because the rest of her body is so skinny. Most average pregnant woman don't look like they swallowed a watermelon whole.
*pregnant, I mean. Not knocked up by a Super Bowl MVP.
"women," not "woman"
God.
Lisa, you've never been impregnated by Richard Dent?
countdown to a Silver Surfer as a phallic symbol reference in 3.2.1….
Much like the father, the child has a knack for knowing when to scramble from the pocket.
Fantastic job 289. Genius!!
I'm planning to sell the place before I leave, so I added a three car garage just off the uterus.
I'd stay in there as long as I could too…
I dunno, Punch. The prospect of owning those dairy bags for a year or 12 would have me kicking to get out.
He's probably already got a supermodel/actress shacked up in there.
Wait, do we know it's a he?
@HHY — No, but Dan Hampton grabbed my butt once.
i'd still do her
call me old fashioned
I'd totally fuck Dan Hampton.
You gotta be gentle with him, Enrico. Bad knees.
That has to be the biggest flipper baby in history.
If it's twins, does she get double payments?
I don't get what the big deal is, he's only as big as a football.