The New York Jets are in the market for some quarterback help. After Aaron Rodgers tore his achilles tendon four plays into his tenure with the team, New York turned to embattled former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who was able to help them pick up a season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

While head coach Robert Saleh expressed the team’s confidence in Wilson moving forward, the only other quarterback on the roster is Tim Boyle, who was just elevated from the practice squad. A whole lot of names have been thrown around as potential options if the team is going to bring in another signal caller, and while it’s unclear if there was ever any level of interest from either side, a report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic indicates that Tom Brady is not on the list of names New York plans to contact.

Brady announced his second retirement this offseason after a stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and made clear in his announcement that this one would be for good — he previously retired following the 2021 season, but changed his mind and came back for one more year. Per Russini, Brady has expressed to those close to him that he’s not interested in returning to football, and it’s been reported that he will take this year off before joining Fox as part of its lead NFL broadcast booth.

As for the Jets, all signs point to Wilson being under center for their Week 2 contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Following Rodgers’ injury, Wilson stepped in and went 14-for-21 with 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against Buffalo.