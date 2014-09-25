Jim Gaffigan’s Tryout With The Colts Did Not Go Well Because He Kept Eating

Yes, this is the second Jim Gaffigan post in as many hours. Frankly if it was up to me, we would put up a Jim Gaffigan post once a day, highlighting his love for hot pockets and his inherent dislike for fish. But I’m not in charge here (which is probably a good thing).

Recently, as part of a sketch with David Letterman, Gaffigan tried out for the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t make it because well, it was a skit and well, he’s a fatass who eats all the time. Not that there’s anything wrong with someone who eats all the time but it’s hard to play football with a donut in your hand. I don’t know a lot of things but that I’m sure of.

For what it’s worth, that looks delicious.