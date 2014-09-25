Jim Gaffigan’s Tryout With The Colts Did Not Go Well Because He Kept Eating

Yes, this is the second Jim Gaffigan post in as many hours. Frankly if it was up to me, we would put up a Jim Gaffigan post once a day, highlighting his love for hot pockets and his inherent dislike for fish. But I’m not in charge here (which is probably a good thing).
Recently, as part of a sketch with David Letterman, Gaffigan tried out for the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t make it because well, it was a skit and well, he’s a fatass who eats all the time. Not that there’s anything wrong with someone who eats all the time but it’s hard to play football with a donut in your hand. I don’t know a lot of things but that I’m sure of.
For what it’s worth, that looks delicious.
It seems like never not eating would cause him to fit right in with the Colts. Or at least their fans.
F*ck you. At least I know not to use “never not” in a sentence.
#FatHumpPride
I was expecting dave to hit jim in the nuts whit the ball and jim be all like ..ohh my groin !!!
If he can rush the passer I could care less if he’s eating while he does it.
Pat McAfee is one of the coolest dudes in the NFL.