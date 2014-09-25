Jim Gaffigan’s Tryout With The Colts Did Not Go Well Because He Kept Eating

Senior Editor
09.25.14 5 Comments

Yes, this is the second Jim Gaffigan post in as many hours. Frankly if it was up to me, we would put up a Jim Gaffigan post once a day, highlighting his love for hot pockets and his inherent dislike for fish. But I’m not in charge here (which is probably a good thing).

Recently, as part of a sketch with David Letterman, Gaffigan tried out for the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t make it because well, it was a skit and well, he’s a fatass who eats all the time. Not that there’s anything wrong with someone who eats all the time but it’s hard to play football with a donut in your hand. I don’t know a lot of things but that I’m sure of.

For what it’s worth, that looks delicious.

