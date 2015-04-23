Jim Harbaugh Was So Into His Wife When He First Met Her, He Immediately Called Her Nine Times

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jim Harbaugh would probably be hit with a restraining order if he had done this in 2015.

In an interview with HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed to Andrea Kramer that he called his future wife nine times after first meeting her.

A young Harbaugh could apparently talk some real game though, because he had never met his wife, Sarah, before when he went up to her. If I had to guess I’d say he wasn’t wearing his Walmart khakis. Harbaugh said in the interview.:

“Sarah was there getting take-out … I went up to her and asked if I could meet her. So, she said, ‘Sure you can meet me.’ I didn’t believe her, at first. I thought it was one of those fake numbers she was giving me. But I called her. Multiple times. Like, nine times before she returned my call.”

Sarah was a five-star recruit in his mind even after that initial meeting. “I could tell she was a winner. All the way.” Harbaugh said.

Shoutout to Mrs. Harbaugh for not being scared off — I personally would never stick around after nine times.