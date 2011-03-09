Jim Tressel Wishes You A Happy Easter

In reposnse, Tressel got all weepy on us, offering these free rides on the whaaaaambulance:
“Obviously I’m disappointed that this happened at all,” Tressel said. “I take my responsibility for what we do at Ohio State tremendously seriously and for the game of football. I plan to grow from this. I’m sincerely saddened by the fact that I let some people down and didn’t do things as well as I possibly could have.”
“I think that your No. 1 critic is yourself,” he said, tears welling in his eyes at a Tuesday night news conference. “You spend time thinking about how you can do things better. I don’t think less of myself at this moment. I felt at the time as if I was doing the right thing for the safety of the young people and the overall situation.” (Via Fox News)
And of course by the “right thing” he means seeing an email on his computer screen from an attorney telling him that his players done goofed, and simply covering it with a game of Minesweeper. Tressel said that the thought of resigning has not even occurred to him, which is good because it will make his firing so much more fun. I’m kidding, of course, because even with the damning evidence of the emails, nothing else is going to happen to him and OSU will still start the season 2-0.
Check out the emails after the jump…
Were these e-mails obtained through FOIL or did Tressel voluntarily give them up?
He would have been much better off denying everything and running off to the NFL like Pete Carroll did. Look at how much more everyone respects him now.
I hope Tressel keeps pounding those kids, too!
@ UU – the FOIA requires that they be made public when requested, because it’s a state school.
@Dormammu you are officially my favorite person here. I need to start posting as D’spayre.
@Larry Dolan, I realize that. But were they FOIA requested or did Tressel give them up on his own?
From what I read, Tressel cited their private nature early in the investigation. So I’m guessing FOIA.
His “osu.edu” (Notice there’s no “t”. Asswipes.) address means he can’t claim ANY emails from that address are private, since that’s technically a government email address. All of it is FOI-able.
/says the lady with the government email address
//get a gmail addy for all your NCAA violation needs, Sweater Vest
So is he a leader, or a legend?
So, did the guy writing the long emails go to the Peter King School of Bullet Points?