Getty Image

It’s been nearly eight months since Jimmy Garoppolo went down in a crumpled heap after scrambling near the sidelines in a September game against the Kansas City Chiefs last season, having torn his ACL. He’d played just three games as a starter in his first full season under center for the San Francisco 49ers, and a season full of hope and promise in the Bay Area came crashing to a sudden halt.

Garoppolo has laid low since then, rehabbing out of sight on his own and at the 49ers practice facility, before reappearing outfitted in a striped pink blazer alongside Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby. Garoppolo, who hopes to be good to go by the time 49ers training camp opens in July, spoke to UPROXX through his partnership with SkillsUSA about the difficulties of rehab, if he has something to prove and, of course, Tom Brady’s enormous derby hat.

Let’s start with the most pressing question first: Tom Brady’s Kentucky Derby hat, cool or nah?

Just a couple Michigan Men enjoying the @KentuckyDerby @TwinSpires Oh and thanks to @TomBrady for letting me try on the custom 6x Super Bowl hat. Fits perfect by the way. pic.twitter.com/z7MsN5q3P7 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2019

I think whenever you can put a horse with “6x” on its side, I think it’ll make any hat look pretty cool. That was pretty unique. There’s not many people that can do that.