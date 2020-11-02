The San Francisco 49ers entered this season with high hopes for a return to the Super Bowl as one of the top contenders in the NFC. They had one of the league’s best defenses with a number of top players returning and an offense that was hoping to see continued growth from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a variety of weapons.

However, through the midway point of the season, San Francisco is just 4-4, which puts them last in the very competitive NFC West, and Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks saw them add two more prominent names to a long list of injured players. Young star defensive end Nick Bosa is already out for the season with a torn ACL suffered early on this year and seemingly every running back on the roster has spent time on the injury list. Now, Garoppolo, who suffered an ankle sprain in that same Week 2 game as Bosa’s injury, is back on the injury list with an aggravation of that high ankle sprain that will keep him sidelined for an extended period, with the possibility of him going on injured reserve.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be sidelined indefinitely with his high ankle sprain, source tells ESPN. 49ers feel he needs time to rest an injury that has bothered him since Week 2. Nick Mullens took over for Garoppolo on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ujzkCunrLm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

Garoppolo is getting multiple opinions. Looking like a month at least. The #49ers’ injury situation this year is just unreal. https://t.co/JKhO1VXrM2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 2, 2020

His top target, tight end George Kittle, will also miss significant time as he has suffered a fracture in his foot that will likely leave him sidelined for eight weeks (which would effectively put him out for the rest of the regular season).

Sources: #49ers star TE George Kittle has a small fracture in his foot that was revealed while doing further testing and will miss extended time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

George Kittle is out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

It’s two huge blows for the Niners, who will now turn things over to Nick Mullens at quarterback and, while they still have an outside chance at the playoffs, it seems wise for them to be careful with the health of their stars and put their long-term prospects ahead of trying to rush anyone back for this season.