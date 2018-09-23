Jimmy Garoppolo Left With An Apparent Knee Injury Late Against The Chiefs

#NFL
09.23.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The San Francisco 49ers put up a good effort against what looks to be the best team in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs. But a late comeback effort might cost them their franchise quarterback.

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs after taking a big hit along the sideline inside the game’s final quarter. Trailing 38-27, Garoppolo scrambled down the field but looked to find more yardage by cutting back toward the middle of hte field. Instead, he was met by a defender who laid a huge hit on the quarterback.

Defensive back Steven Nelson lined Garoppolo up and crushed Garoppolo along the left sideline. There was no flag on the play, which looked to be a hard hit up high.

TOPICS#NFL
jimmy garoppolo san francisco 49ers

