Jimmy Kimmel And An All-Star Cast Discovered The Identity Of The Pats Locker Room Guy Behind #DeflateGate

It seems that everybody is out to do their sports related coverage on late night this week, with Jimmy Kimmel seeking out his friends for a little help. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, John Krasinski, Chris Evans, Steven Tyler, Eli Roth, Dicky Barrett and Bill Simmons all lend a hand to claim that they are the real Locker Room Guy who aided the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship and created the chaos that we now know as #DeflateGate, or Ballghazi depending on your slant.

Each of them is ready to fall on Tom Brady’s sword and claim that they unleashed the life giving air from those footballs. Of course, seeing as this is Jimmy Kimmel, the ending comes back around to take a dump on Matt Damon and we’re better off for it.

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)