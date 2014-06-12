Jimmy Kimmel Sent Guillermo To The NBA Finals Media Day And It Was Hilarious

#NBA Playoffs #San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat #Jimmy Kimmel Live #NBA #LeBron James #Jimmy Kimmel
Senior Writer
06.11.14 5 Comments

The Super Bowl’s media day/week/month festivities are about the most ridiculous of any sports, because just about anyone with a microphone and camera can get in, like an absurd attention leech who pretends that she’s a reporter so she can scream at Tom Brady. The NBA’s media day for the Finals, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have the same kind of whimsical nature to it, or at least the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat players don’t find the typically funny and adorable antics of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s parking lot security guard Guillermo to be all that entertaining when there’s serious business to focus on.

Not all of the players found Guillermo’s lint roller and pinwheel microphones to be annoying and possibly disturbing, though, as Shane Battier loved every second of Guillermo’s movie-related questions and Slim Jim. But then there was Kawhi Leonard. Hoo boy, he better thank the stars he’s good at basketball, because if the NBA judged success on personality, he’d be on the Milwaukee Bucks bench.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#San Antonio Spurs#Miami Heat#Jimmy Kimmel Live#NBA#LeBron James#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGS2014 NBA PLAYOFFSCHRIS ANDERSENCHRIS BOSHGUILLERMOjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveKAWHI LEONARDLeBron JamesMANU GINOBILIMEDIA DAYMIAMI HEATNBANBA MEDIA DAYNBA Playoffssan antonio spursSHANE BATTIERTONY PARKER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP