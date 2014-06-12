Jimmy Kimmel Sent Guillermo To The NBA Finals Media Day And It Was Hilarious

The Super Bowl’s media day/week/month festivities are about the most ridiculous of any sports, because just about anyone with a microphone and camera can get in, like an absurd attention leech who pretends that she’s a reporter so she can scream at Tom Brady. The NBA’s media day for the Finals, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have the same kind of whimsical nature to it, or at least the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat players don’t find the typically funny and adorable antics of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s parking lot security guard Guillermo to be all that entertaining when there’s serious business to focus on.
Not all of the players found Guillermo’s lint roller and pinwheel microphones to be annoying and possibly disturbing, though, as Shane Battier loved every second of Guillermo’s movie-related questions and Slim Jim. But then there was Kawhi Leonard. Hoo boy, he better thank the stars he’s good at basketball, because if the NBA judged success on personality, he’d be on the Milwaukee Bucks bench.
Kawhi Leonard better learn fast that if you’re gonna be a star in the league you gotta be able to have fun and show some personality. Even Kevin Durant who’s as stone-faced as anyone at least tries to lighten up in commercials and interviews.
That’s why the Spurs have Patty Mills…to make up for Leonard’s blah personality. PATTY MILLS!
Disappointed in the lack of dinosaur questions for Chis Bosh.
But Battier and Patty Mills were the best.
[www.youtube.com]
A lot of things shape the way people become and he’s only 22 years old. Kawhi can take as long as he want’s to adjust to answering bullshit questions from the media. Sad when he has to ask media members to not bring up his father’s death to his family members they are seeking to interview.
[www.latimes.com]