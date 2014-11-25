Read J.J. Watt’s Heartwarming Letter To The Houston Police And Fire Departments

If you’re wondering why J.J. Watt is one of the most popular players in the NFL and arguably the most liked athlete in Houston, look no further than this gesture. Today, the Houston police and fire departments are having lunch on J.J. Watt’s dime. Here’s the letter he wrote to them.

I just wanted to send y’all a small token of my appreciate for everything you do. My dad and uncle were both firefighters, so I spent a lot of time around the firehouse when I was younger and gained a great deal of respect for both firefighters and the police along the way. Y’all show up day in and day out, never knowing what the day might hold and never getting enough thanks for what you do, yet you still continue to put others before yourselves and save lives because of it. As athletes, we often get the headlines and big crowds but just like the men * women in our military y’all the ones who truly deserve the credit, appreciation and admiration. I know it’s not much but please enjoy lunch on me today. Thank you for all that you do. J.J. Watt #99

I’ve said it before and it bears repeating, it’s impossible to hate this guy. Unless of course he’s beating up your quarterback and/or making your running back fumble and returning it in the other direction for a touchdown. Then you can totally hate him.