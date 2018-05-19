Getty Image

Santa Fe High School was the site of the latest school shooting tragedy. Ten people were killed, nine of them students, and another 10 were injured at the Houston area high school on Friday after a 17-year-old gunman opened fire with a shotgun and a revolver in the school.

It was the latest in what has sadly become a common occurrence in the United States, and Texans star J.J. Watt reached out to the school to provide the support he could for the families of the victims, offering to cover all funeral costs for those killed in the tragedy.