The Ravens Will Reportedly Trade Joe Flacco To The Broncos

The Joe Flacco era in Baltimore has reportedly come to an end. On the heels of rookie signal caller Lamar Jackson getting the starting job with the Ravens and leading the team to the postseason this past year, Baltimore has reportedly decided to send its Super Bowl winning quarterback and person whose career is essentially one big meme to the Denver Broncos.

The report of Flacco getting moved comes via Adam Schefter of ESPN, who pointed out that the deal cannot become official for another month.

Breaking: Baltimore has agreement in principle to trade former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to the Broncos, league sources told ESPN. Trade cannot be processed until new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13. Teams prohibited from commenting on deal or terms surrounding it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2019

According to Schefter, the Ravens will get a mid-round pick for Flacco, something confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.