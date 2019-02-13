The Ravens Will Reportedly Trade Joe Flacco To The Broncos

02.13.19 4 hours ago

Getty Image

The Joe Flacco era in Baltimore has reportedly come to an end. On the heels of rookie signal caller Lamar Jackson getting the starting job with the Ravens and leading the team to the postseason this past year, Baltimore has reportedly decided to send its Super Bowl winning quarterback and person whose career is essentially one big meme to the Denver Broncos.

The report of Flacco getting moved comes via Adam Schefter of ESPN, who pointed out that the deal cannot become official for another month.

According to Schefter, the Ravens will get a mid-round pick for Flacco, something confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joe Flacco#NFL
TAGSbaltimore ravensDENVER BRONCOSJOE FLACCONFL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP