This Minor League Manager’s Meltdown Led To An Impromptu Strip Tease

Senior Editor
08.18.14

Joe Mikulik of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans is known as quite the hot head. He’s had a few in-game meltdowns that you’ve probably seen, one in particular that featured him handing a base to a fan in the stands. But that’s nothing compared to what Mikulik did over the weekend against the Salem Red Sox. A brief argument at home plate quickly devolved into Mikulik losing his mind and wildly tossing his clothes.

A strip tease from a mustachioed man is exactly what you wanted to see Monday morning, right?

As UPROXX’s stripper expert, a few words for Joe Mikulik.

1) You need to go a little slower

2) The music wasn’t right (might I suggest “Pour Some Sugar On Me”)

3) More skin

4) Lose the pants next time

5) Two words—banana hammock

[Next Impulse Sports]

Around The Web

TAGSJoe MikulikJoe Mikulik videoManager meltdownMyrtle Beach Pelicans

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP