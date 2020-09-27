Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife, Jennifer, were at their home in Malibu, California on Saturday when a 39-year-old woman reportedly entered their home and attempted to kidnap their baby grandchild, per TMZ Sports.

The woman apparently entered through an unlocked door of the house and picked up the baby, before being confronted by the Montanas, who “wrestled” the baby away from her.

Our law enforcement sources say the intruder walked away with Montana’s grandchild to another part of the house where she was confronted by Joe and Jennifer. They wrestled the baby away from the woman. The intruder then ran out of the house.

The woman was eventually arrested and charged with kidnapping and burglary charges after L.A. Sheriff’s deputies who were already in the area were alerted and found the woman after she had left the Montana residence. It’s a pretty terrifying situation, but thankfully Joe and Jennifer Montana were both home and nearby, and were able to thwart the attempted kidnapping in progress before something terrible happened.

The 49ers legend has four Super Bowl rings and is one of the all-time greats, but nothing he did on the football field will ever be as important as what he and his wife did on Saturday at their home.