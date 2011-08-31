Joe Namath Thinks Plaxico Burress Is A Sissy

We’re all a little bit better off when we have more Joe Namath in our lives, so it’s great that he sat down with ESPN New York the other day to talk about the one thing that he knows better than anything else – hot skank poonany the New York Jets passing game. The Jets’ offense clearly looks different from last season, as they replaced Braylon Edwards and Jerricho Cotchery with Plaxico Burress and Derrick Mason. While they may be a little older, they sure cut down on the “Whoops, gotta hold on to that” department.

But Namath isn’t so sure about Burress’ status, as he seems to think that his time in the clink and away from the field is going to be damaging to his success this season.

“When I see Burress, certainly in the past, and Edwards, their route running and adjusting, I didn’t like it — and I still don’t. I’ll be surprised if Burress and Sanchez click well, and I’ll be even more surprised if Burress, after being laid off for two years and change, is going to make it through the season.”

Easy now, Broadway Joe. We’re talking about a man who shot himself in the leg and had the benefit of top notch prison rehabilitation and training. You’re worried about his ankles and feet? I’m worried about some young defender putting a cheap hit on Burress and him retaliating in the shower after the game. I’m worried about him filling the Gatorade cooler with toilet wine.

Besides, you know that Rex Ryan has every player’s ankles and feet as his top priority.