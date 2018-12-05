Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fought to a dramatic 12th-round draw on Saturday night in Staples Center during their highly-anticipated showdown for the WBC heavyweight crown.
While Fury controlled most of the fight, Wilder registered a knockdown in the ninth before appearing to put the challenger to sleep midway through the final round. Instead, Fury set the sports world ablaze with his Undertaker-like return to consciousness, continuing the bout and standing on his feet long enough to earn the draw.
After the bout, folks took to social media to criticize the referee’s handling of the knockdown, opting to believe Fury had more than a 10-count and shouldn’t have been allowed to continue the bout.
