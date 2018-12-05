Showtime PPV

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fought to a dramatic 12th-round draw on Saturday night in Staples Center during their highly-anticipated showdown for the WBC heavyweight crown.

While Fury controlled most of the fight, Wilder registered a knockdown in the ninth before appearing to put the challenger to sleep midway through the final round. Instead, Fury set the sports world ablaze with his Undertaker-like return to consciousness, continuing the bout and standing on his feet long enough to earn the draw.

Great Fight but an even greater fighter and champion… @Tyson_Fury aka the Undertaker *sound on pic.twitter.com/9TroSS8RGo — TEC Sports (@TECC_Sports) December 2, 2018

After the bout, folks took to social media to criticize the referee’s handling of the knockdown, opting to believe Fury had more than a 10-count and shouldn’t have been allowed to continue the bout.