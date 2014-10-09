John Rocker To Female ‘Survivor’ Contestant: ‘If You Were A Man, I’d Knock Your Teeth Out’

John Rocker’s stay on Survivor: San Juan Del Sur was extremely short-lived. Shocking, I know. Rocker was booted off the island (I think that’s the terminology) in a 4-2 vote at tribal council during last night’s episode. Rocker’s strategy left a lot to be desired but it was his fiery temper that finally got the best of him. Following his tribe’s third straight loss in an immunity challenge, Rocker traded barbs with a member of the other team.
Natalie: “Why don’t you say something homophobic or racist like in your past? Just vote him out. Get together and vote him out.”
Rocker: “If you were a man, I’d knock your teeth out.”
Listen, I’m not going to defend John Rocker, guy is an overwhelming douche. I think we all know about the stuff he’s said in the past. But CBS set him up here. Like this whole scene was such contrived made-for-tv bullshit. There’s nothing “reality” about it. The dialogue is just so awkward and out of place (and frankly it looks heavily edited).
“What article are you referring to?” Man, look at that weasel Jeff Probst, going all Don King here. I weep for those of you who still watch this BS. Shameless.
Relevant: Super sads John Rocker is pretty great.
And this is why John Rocker couldn’t cut it in the bigs. A true professional would just punch her, like Ray Rice did.
I watch this show and while I may not agree with Rocker telling a woman i’ll knock your teeth out, this stuff is said probably every day on the diamond or field. He was reacting to trash talk, poor trash talk but it was trash talk nonetheless.
RIP John Rocker’s reality TV career…it was short-lived but spectacular.
To be fair, I think every single person out there would very much like to punch her. After two seasons of Amazing Race and now this, I personally would very much like to punch her, if for no other reason that it might make her stop talking.
That Natalie chick behaves and talks that way all the time. I highly doubt that was staged. She’s just that awkward and obnoxious.
And fuck you bro, Probst is the best.
Probst on a Survivor island is cool, Probst anywhere else on Earth is a tool.
Probst is amazing on Survivor. Great host and knows how to prod people to get the answers to make for the best tv.
As for Rocker, it actually wasn’t his fault. They tried to give him an edit that made him look like an asshole when in fact he didn’t do anything terrible. The other tribe was mad at him because he couldn’t stop the black guy’s wife from getting voted out so he assumed he was the ringleader and was lying so he played the race card and that Sri Lankan girl jumped on to create drama (her twin sister was the first person voted out because she was obnoxious as fuck, btw). She’s yelling at him after her tribe won because her teammate decided he was going to be prejudice against him and the other team voted him out because they didn’t want drama. Simple as that.
@Prax – i mostly agree with that, although “if you were a man i’d knock your teeth out” is generally a thing a meathead says before he inevitably knocks some woman’s teeth out.
It’s dickhead speak for “your lucky i’ve let you speak to me this way this long, you better stop”