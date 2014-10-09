John Rocker To Female ‘Survivor’ Contestant: ‘If You Were A Man, I’d Knock Your Teeth Out’

John Rocker’s stay on Survivor: San Juan Del Sur was extremely short-lived. Shocking, I know. Rocker was booted off the island (I think that’s the terminology) in a 4-2 vote at tribal council during last night’s episode. Rocker’s strategy left a lot to be desired but it was his fiery temper that finally got the best of him. Following his tribe’s third straight loss in an immunity challenge, Rocker traded barbs with a member of the other team.

Natalie: “Why don’t you say something homophobic or racist like in your past? Just vote him out. Get together and vote him out.”

Rocker: “If you were a man, I’d knock your teeth out.”

Listen, I’m not going to defend John Rocker, guy is an overwhelming douche. I think we all know about the stuff he’s said in the past. But CBS set him up here. Like this whole scene was such contrived made-for-tv bullshit. There’s nothing “reality” about it. The dialogue is just so awkward and out of place (and frankly it looks heavily edited).

“What article are you referring to?” Man, look at that weasel Jeff Probst, going all Don King here. I weep for those of you who still watch this BS. Shameless.