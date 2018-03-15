Getty Image

The sports media world was stunned by the sudden resignation from then-ESPN president John Skipper on Dec. 18, 2017, when the widely beloved boss at the Worldwide Leader announced he was stepping down.

Skipper cited a “substance addiction” problem in his resignation letter, but never fully explained what happened. The move shocked ESPN employees, as well as those outside of Bristol. Among those caught unaware was James Andrew Miller, who is as plugged in as any reporter about the inner workings of ESPN, and who even recorded a podcast with Skipper days prior to his resignation (you can also listen to Miller discuss the shocking news on the Dime Podcast, as he was UPROXX’s guest two weeks later).

On Thursday, Miller released an interview with Skipper in The Hollywood Reporter, which marks the first time he’s spoken publicly since his resignation. In the interview, Skipper explained in detail exactly what he meant by “substance addiction,” and what precipitated his sudden resignation. Skipper told Miller the substance in question was cocaine, but insisted he wasn’t a daily user, never used it at work or with coworkers, and that it never impacted his ability to work “other than a missed plane and a few canceled morning appointments.”