Johnny Manziel Offered A Passionate Defense Of Colin Kaepernick

#NFL #Johnny Manziel
03.24.18 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Johnny Manziel and Colin Kaepernick both have something in common: They both want to make a comeback as a starting quarterback in the NFL. But the reasons the two are out of football are very different.

Kaepernick has systemically gone unsigned by all 32 NFL teams, almost certainly because of his nonviolent protest to bring attention to police brutality against people of color. His decision to sit during the national anthem caused controversy throughout the league that continued into the 2017 season, even as he went unsigned by any NFL teams.

Manziel, meanwhile, flamed out as a quarterback with the Cleveland Browns and was deemed too toxic to sign. But both are working to make comebacks and get a second chance at playing as a pro. That doesn’t mean, however, that the two have to be rivals. Manziel defended Kaepernick’s protest and offered support of the controversial quarterback in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL#Johnny Manziel
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKJOHNNY MANZIELNFL

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 day ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP