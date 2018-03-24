Johnny Manziel Offered A Passionate Defense Of Colin Kaepernick

Getty Image

Johnny Manziel and Colin Kaepernick both have something in common: They both want to make a comeback as a starting quarterback in the NFL. But the reasons the two are out of football are very different.

Kaepernick has systemically gone unsigned by all 32 NFL teams, almost certainly because of his nonviolent protest to bring attention to police brutality against people of color. His decision to sit during the national anthem caused controversy throughout the league that continued into the 2017 season, even as he went unsigned by any NFL teams.

Manziel, meanwhile, flamed out as a quarterback with the Cleveland Browns and was deemed too toxic to sign. But both are working to make comebacks and get a second chance at playing as a pro. That doesn’t mean, however, that the two have to be rivals. Manziel defended Kaepernick’s protest and offered support of the controversial quarterback in a series of tweets on Saturday.