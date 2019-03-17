Johnny Manziel Will Join The AAF’s Memphis Express

Getty Image

Johnny Manziel’s football career hit quite the road block when he was barred from the Canadian Football League at the end of February, leading to his release by the Montreal Alouettes. It took a few weeks, but Manziel has found a new home to continue his professional career back in the United States.

Adam Schefter of ESPN announced that Manziel would head to the Alliance of American Football, the nascent league in which every team has played five or six games so far in 2019. Due to a mechanism within the league’s rules, Manziel headed straight to the waiver wire.

Source: Johnny Manziel has signed the Alliance of American Football Standard Player Agreement. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2019