Johnny Manziel Will Join The AAF’s Memphis Express

Associate Editor
03.16.19

Getty Image

Johnny Manziel’s football career hit quite the road block when he was barred from the Canadian Football League at the end of February, leading to his release by the Montreal Alouettes. It took a few weeks, but Manziel has found a new home to continue his professional career back in the United States.

Adam Schefter of ESPN announced that Manziel would head to the Alliance of American Football, the nascent league in which every team has played five or six games so far in 2019. Due to a mechanism within the league’s rules, Manziel headed straight to the waiver wire.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Manziel
TAGSAAFJOHNNY MANZIELMemphis Express
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP