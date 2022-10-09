texas a+m alabama
Johnny Manziel Tore Into Texas A+M’s Terrible Final Play In Their Loss To Alabama

For the second year in a row, Texas A+M had the opportunity to pull off a gigantic upset of Alabama. While the Aggies were able to get the job done last year, they were unable to make it happen on Saturday night, as the Bryce Young-less Crimson Tide picked up a 24-20 win.

Much has been made about how the game ended. A+M marched down the field on its final drive of the game and found itself two yards out of the end zone with three seconds left, and a touchdown would win the game. The call in that situation has come under a ton of scrutiny, as Hayes King dropped back and threw this pass.

Now, Alabama’s defense had found ways to pressure King all drive — having Will Anderson on your football team tends to make you pretty good at this — but putting the QB in a situation where he has one read, that dude is covered well, and his only chance of completing this pass is to throw it short of the end zone is not good. And in the aftermath, the most famous player in Aggies history took to Twitter and tore into the decision.

Manziel continued to be frustrated when he got an all-22 view and saw that Bama decided not to blitz on the play.

Johnny Manziel is right.

