For the second year in a row, Texas A+M had the opportunity to pull off a gigantic upset of Alabama. While the Aggies were able to get the job done last year, they were unable to make it happen on Saturday night, as the Bryce Young-less Crimson Tide picked up a 24-20 win.

Much has been made about how the game ended. A+M marched down the field on its final drive of the game and found itself two yards out of the end zone with three seconds left, and a touchdown would win the game. The call in that situation has come under a ton of scrutiny, as Hayes King dropped back and threw this pass.

Now, Alabama’s defense had found ways to pressure King all drive — having Will Anderson on your football team tends to make you pretty good at this — but putting the QB in a situation where he has one read, that dude is covered well, and his only chance of completing this pass is to throw it short of the end zone is not good. And in the aftermath, the most famous player in Aggies history took to Twitter and tore into the decision.

One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations. That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

🤢🤮 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

We didn’t think we could hang with Bama for an entire game…once you’re in that position to win in a single play… DROP SACK AND GO FOR THE KILL! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

Manziel continued to be frustrated when he got an all-22 view and saw that Bama decided not to blitz on the play.

No zero blitz, nothin happening right here 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/vVscUTJX5P — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

Johnny Manziel is right.