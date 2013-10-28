Johnny Manziel Wants To Party With Charlie Sheen Like It's 2009

Johnny Manziel just wants to get laid. That’s the lesson to take away from this “Ask the Aggies” video brought to us by 12th Man TV, as the question recently posed to Texas A&M football players was simple enough – If you could invite three celebrities, living or dead, over for a party, who would they be? This was a pretty tough question for the first few players, but it didn’t take Manziel too long to throw his three names out there – Charlie Sheen, Rob Gronkowski and Tiger Woods. I’ll take “People who are guaranteed to have a home remedy for gonorrhea” for $500, Alex.

What’s interesting is that two Aggies picked Drake, while Manziel didn’t. Is that because Johnny Football already parties with Drake, or is it because he actually doesn’t like his rapping best friend very much? Oh no, I hope there’s not chaos and dissent in BROmance-ville. You don’t want to find yourself on the bad side of a rapper like Drake. Much like Tupac or Biggie Smalls before him, Drake’s the kind of rapper that will straight up have you murdered if you cross him.

Except, instead of murdered, I mean that he’ll say mean things about you and pout. So Manziel better reconsider his party choices, lest he wants to end up in Drake’s cross-eyebrow-hairs and/or with herpes.

(H/T to Bro Bible)