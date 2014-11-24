Johnny Manziel Was Allegedly Involved In A 20-Person Brawl With A Fan

“I’m the biggest Browns fan ever, I love you, I want to give you a hug.” Those words from 33-year-old Chris Gonos ultimately sparked a massive brawl with Browns QB Johnny Manziel and his entourage according to police. Gonos walked away from the fight with a swollen lip and a swollen eye. As many as 20 people were involved.
The incident occurred late Friday night/early Saturday morning at The 9, a swanky apartment complex in downtown Cleveland.
Gonos told police he pointed Manziel out to his girlfriend: “That’s Johnny Manziel.” Then he approached him.
According to the report, “at this time victim stated to the unidentified male, ‘I’m the biggest Browns fan ever, I love you, I want to give you a hug.'”
Gonos stepped towards Manziel and was promptly punched in the face, the alleged victim’s account to police says, followed by a beat down by Manziel’s crew, giving the man a “swollen lip, right eye swollen, red face.” A security guard intervened and also was hurt.
And just when you thought this was going to be a quiet week…
/wait, what’s that
/Good Lord King, that’s Johnny Manziel’s music
Manziel has yet to play meaningful time this season in large part because of Brian Hoyer’s “solid play.” Johnny Football’s girlfriend begs to differ. Here’s Colleen Crowley’s tweet during yesterday’s game.
https://twitter.com/Coll_Crowley/status/536605090438582272
The team has not responded to the report.
*UPDATE:
Gonos spoke with Clevescene.com, offered up some more details. He says Johnny Manziel sucker punched his brother.
“No [one was arrested], like 20 officers came and I was sitting in the lobby because I did not do anything wrong but be a fan. All these cops run into the lobby, and they’re like, “Who was fighting, who was fighting?” and I just raised my hand, and was like, listen, watch the camera, and stuff like that. I may be guilty of being a fan, but that’s about it. I even showed them the guy that sucker punched me and the cops walked right up to him, talking to him for a while, and they let us all go. They just told me I had to leave the hotel, and me and my ride, we left. Manziel never punched me, but he got a sucker punch on my brother.”
“I know somebody else in the group smashed Johnny right in the face. Smashed him, smashed him. I watched the whole game to see if we could spot him on the sidelines.”
This bro is so great, he has no fucks, absolutely none whatsoever to give.
I really hate that the Browns drafted this jackass.
Personally, any dude who tries to make the “cash money” hand-sign his personal hand gesture is the one who deserves to punched in the face. Seriously, who wants to give that douche a hug?!
At this point, I feel obligated to point out that the Browns are 7-4, tied for second in the AFC North, and in the hunt for one of the AFC Wild Card spots, all without Manziel starting. Now they’re getting their best receiver back, and, even as a Bengals fan, I cringe at the thought of Randy Lerner forcing his coaching staff to start Manziel. It probably won’t happen this year, as long as the Browns are in the playoff hunt, but I look for them to collapse back to 4-12 or so next year after they “upgrade” to Manziel at QB.
You definitely don’t have to worry about Randy Lerner forcing the coaching staff to start Manziel. He sold controlling interest of the team.
ol’ jimmy haslam.
Hug Johnny Football?
I think he wants something else
Buy him a drink, bro
So a strange man who’s (presumably) intoxicated thinks it’s okay to get all up in Manziel’s personal space, and then is shocked when he finds out it’s not? Manziel’s a douche, granted, but the “fan” displayed some pretty shitty bar protocol.
yeah, im always surprised by these people who think it’s cool to rush a celebrity who is trying to do (insert mundane activity here). especially when they have security/an entourage.
The “put bae in” tweet made me chuckle.
Also, I know a lot of America thinks it isn’t cool to like Manziel, but I love everything about him. I would much rather have him (with the caveat that he’s a good QB) over types like Peyton Manning.