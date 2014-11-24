Johnny Manziel Was Allegedly Involved In A 20-Person Brawl With A Fan

“I’m the biggest Browns fan ever, I love you, I want to give you a hug.” Those words from 33-year-old Chris Gonos ultimately sparked a massive brawl with Browns QB Johnny Manziel and his entourage according to police. Gonos walked away from the fight with a swollen lip and a swollen eye. As many as 20 people were involved.

The incident occurred late Friday night/early Saturday morning at The 9, a swanky apartment complex in downtown Cleveland.

Gonos told police he pointed Manziel out to his girlfriend: “That’s Johnny Manziel.” Then he approached him. According to the report, “at this time victim stated to the unidentified male, ‘I’m the biggest Browns fan ever, I love you, I want to give you a hug.'” Gonos stepped towards Manziel and was promptly punched in the face, the alleged victim’s account to police says, followed by a beat down by Manziel’s crew, giving the man a “swollen lip, right eye swollen, red face.” A security guard intervened and also was hurt.

And just when you thought this was going to be a quiet week…

/wait, what’s that

/Good Lord King, that’s Johnny Manziel’s music

Manziel has yet to play meaningful time this season in large part because of Brian Hoyer’s “solid play.” Johnny Football’s girlfriend begs to differ. Here’s Colleen Crowley’s tweet during yesterday’s game.

https://twitter.com/Coll_Crowley/status/536605090438582272

The team has not responded to the report.

*UPDATE:

Gonos spoke with Clevescene.com, offered up some more details. He says Johnny Manziel sucker punched his brother.

“No [one was arrested], like 20 officers came and I was sitting in the lobby because I did not do anything wrong but be a fan. All these cops run into the lobby, and they’re like, “Who was fighting, who was fighting?” and I just raised my hand, and was like, listen, watch the camera, and stuff like that. I may be guilty of being a fan, but that’s about it. I even showed them the guy that sucker punched me and the cops walked right up to him, talking to him for a while, and they let us all go. They just told me I had to leave the hotel, and me and my ride, we left. Manziel never punched me, but he got a sucker punch on my brother.” “I know somebody else in the group smashed Johnny right in the face. Smashed him, smashed him. I watched the whole game to see if we could spot him on the sidelines.”

[Cleve Scene]