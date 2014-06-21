Johnny Manziel’s Hometown Has Abandoned The Cowboys For The Browns

They warned you, Jerry Jones. Dallas Cowboys fans and loyal Texas football enthusiasts in general knew that the Houston Texans weren’t going to take Johnny Manziel with the No. 1 pick, so if he was there when the Cowboys picked at No. 16, he should have been the clear favorite to come in and drive that no-good, backwards-hat-wearing Tony Romo out of Texas for good so he could play somewhere that his kind belongs, like Oakland or Canada. Instead, the Cowboys took Notre Dame offensive tackle Zack Martin with the 16th pick so he can protect Romo, but Martin won’t be able to protect Jones and the Cowboys from an all-out fan defection.

It begins with Manziel’s hometown of Tyler, Texas, which now features the most powerful statement in all of sports – a billboard. Some “former Cowboys fans” paid for this new monument to Johnny Football, and it’s sure to make Jones think, “Damn… I have a ton of money and don’t care about a billboard.”