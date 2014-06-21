Johnny Manziel’s Hometown Has Abandoned The Cowboys For The Browns

They warned you, Jerry Jones. Dallas Cowboys fans and loyal Texas football enthusiasts in general knew that the Houston Texans weren’t going to take Johnny Manziel with the No. 1 pick, so if he was there when the Cowboys picked at No. 16, he should have been the clear favorite to come in and drive that no-good, backwards-hat-wearing Tony Romo out of Texas for good so he could play somewhere that his kind belongs, like Oakland or Canada. Instead, the Cowboys took Notre Dame offensive tackle Zack Martin with the 16th pick so he can protect Romo, but Martin won’t be able to protect Jones and the Cowboys from an all-out fan defection.
It begins with Manziel’s hometown of Tyler, Texas, which now features the most powerful statement in all of sports – a billboard. Some “former Cowboys fans” paid for this new monument to Johnny Football, and it’s sure to make Jones think, “Damn… I have a ton of money and don’t care about a billboard.”
I mean all you’re really switching is shit filled burritos with shit filled pierogi’s
*Lateral move*
They are going to regret this decision when the Browns actually play.
If I lived in Tyler, I’d think Cleveland was pretty great too.
(Fifty years from now in a Retirement Home)
Redshirt: “And that my boy was how the Cleveland Browns became America’s Team”
(background)
Orderly: “Why is that guy talking to a plastic fern?”
Nurse: “That’s Old Man Redshirt. Poor old fella. With his dementia, he is so far gone he just spends his days talking to inanimate objects about sports.”
The sign being in front of a ‘Lock & Load’ store might make that second picture the most Texas thing ever.
Ive been to Tyler. Lock & Load is actually an indoor shooting range, not a gun store.
Thanks for seriously injuring our defensive captain in non contact workouts Zach Martin!
Sh!tty town, no wonder why they like the browns, it suits them both. (by the way i hate that f’n town, if you could tell.)