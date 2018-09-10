Getty Image

The Oakland Raiders will begin the second Jon Gruden era on Monday night when they face the Los Angeles Rams in the second game of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The story of the offseason in Oakland has been Gruden’s arrival and his questionable decisions when it’s come to roster management. The biggest move of the Raiders’ summer was trading Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears last week for a pair of future first round picks. Mack was holding out of Raiders camp as he looked for a new contract in Oakland like what Aaron Donald received in L.A., and Gruden and the Raiders weren’t willing to put that kind of offer on the table.

Ultimately, they chose to deal him to the Bears, where he was a monster in the opener, with a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and a pick six against the Packers — although it wasn’t enough to keep Aaron Rodgers from orchestrating a near miraculous comeback. Gruden, as he gets ready for his opener, sat down with his old colleagues at ESPN and, unsurprisingly, pulled the “he didn’t want to be here” card when asked about Mack and why the dominant defensive end was dealt.