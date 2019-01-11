Getty Image

After Jon Jones finished Alexander Gustafsson in the third round at UFC 232, fans of the newly-crowned light heavyweight champion celebrated with timidness. Many had seen this same situation play out more than 15 months prior, when Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier to reclaim the light heavyweight crown once more, only for a failed drug test to snatch the belt away from him.

This time, despite a after a controversial lead up to the bout that saw the entire card moved from Las Vegas to California due to “adverse findings” in Jones’ drug tests, he did exactly as he’d said all along and stayed clean according to USADA and the California State Athletic Commission.