California Has Fined Jon Jones $205,000 And Revoked His Fight License

Getty Image

Jon Jones has been sitting on the sidelines since UFC 214 in July of 2017 after testing positive for the steroid Turinabol a day before the fight. The whole thing was quite a mess: Jones had just beaten the brakes off Daniel Cormier to become the new champ. Jones was in the middle of a victory media blitz that included a back and forth with former UFC heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar when news of the drug test failure came in.

Jones was stripped (his third stripped title!), Cormier was given the belt back, and Jon’s camp has been busy ever since trying to take this latest catastrophe and minimize the amount of time Jones could be suspended.

Fast forward six months, and we are finally getting to see the beginnings of how long that would be with the California State Athletic Commission hearing into the Jones failure that just went down. The official verdict: A $205,000 dollar fine and the revoking of his CSAC license. What’s the revoking mean? That Jon is out for a year from the August date his failed drug test was revealed. After that year is up, Jones must come before the commission and reapply for his license, which CSAC head Andy Foster affirmed would not be approved until a pending USADA suspension has been served in full as well.

“I want to make it clear that I do not believe we should end Mr. Jones’ career,” Foster said. “But I do believe he should sit out for a while. He’s already sat out a good while. I guarantee he’s already missed a fight or two he could have made money on. I think we should revoke his license. That’s what my recommendation is. I don’t think Mr. Jones gets to be a professional mixed martial artist right now.”

“Let him deal with USADA, let him give their discipline, whatever that may be. When that’s completed, I’d be inclined to support Mr. Jones’ application to return to this commission to get his license back.”

The Jones team’s position was that they didn’t deny the presence of Turinabol but did deny Jon took it intentionally. As for evidence, they had nothing other than a lie detector test Jones took and passed on the subject, and the fact that Jones had passed the surrounding USADA drug tests. They were never able to find a supplement Jon used that tainted with Turinabol, and they had no real theory as to where exactly the Turinabol came from. But they contended that it just didn’t make any sense.